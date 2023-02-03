Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,357 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Natera were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 707,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 220,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Natera stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

