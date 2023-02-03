Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 245.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE CLW opened at $38.98 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $653.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $538.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

