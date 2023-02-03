Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,621 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $30.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
