Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,921,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Safehold by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,578,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth about $34,106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Safehold Price Performance

NYSE:SAFE opened at $36.23 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Safehold Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

