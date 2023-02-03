Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 174,790 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

