Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 39,087 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 952,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Element Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading

