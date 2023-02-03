Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $2,834,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $208,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Price Performance

BFS opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.