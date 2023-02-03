Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of PAAS opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

