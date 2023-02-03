Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $638,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $400,596.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

