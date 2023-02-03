Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $667,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after buying an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $164.01 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $191.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

