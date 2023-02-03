Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 1,756.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

