Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Greif were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 145.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,362.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $284,266.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,232,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,112,727.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 and sold 15,794 shares worth $1,135,896. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.