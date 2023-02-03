Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $751.65

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 751.65 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 750 ($9.26). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 755 ($9.32), with a volume of 88,529 shares.

Gresham House Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 751.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 776.60. The company has a market cap of £288.97 million and a PE ratio of 3,431.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.51) per share, with a total value of £39,993.80 ($49,393.36).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

