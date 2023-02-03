H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.96. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 14,576 shares trading hands.

HEOFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $175.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

