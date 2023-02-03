Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,962.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $149.12.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

