Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

