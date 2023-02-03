Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.83

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $585.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.