Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.83

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $585.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

