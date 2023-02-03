HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.91. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 643,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,047 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

