HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Timothy M. Mcmanus Sells 7,900 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $257.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

