HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,241,170.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HCA opened at $257.99 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.