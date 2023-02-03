HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,241,170.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of HCA opened at $257.99 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
Further Reading
