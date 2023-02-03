HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

