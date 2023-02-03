Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,926.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

