Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herc were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.
NYSE:HRI opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $175.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
