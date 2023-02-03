Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.41

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 235195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,625 shares of company stock worth $760,757 over the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $674,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 51.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

