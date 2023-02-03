Hollencrest Capital Management Has $17.08 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

