Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.54.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

