HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Up 4.8 %

HCM stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.