ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 6,475 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

