Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.96. Immutep shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 61,223 shares trading hands.

Immutep Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.16.

Get Immutep alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.