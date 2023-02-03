Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $67,191.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,135,455.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,413 shares of company stock valued at $53,352,919. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj Stock Performance

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Impinj stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.42, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.