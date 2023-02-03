IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

