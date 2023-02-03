InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.23

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.60. InnovAge shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 40,868 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INNV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

InnovAge Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $171.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.04 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter worth about $5,444,000. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 15.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in InnovAge by 233.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,217 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

