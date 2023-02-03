InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.23

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNVGet Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.60. InnovAge shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 40,868 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INNV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

InnovAge Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $171.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.04 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter worth about $5,444,000. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 15.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in InnovAge by 233.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,217 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile



InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

