Insider Selling: BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells 1,610,496 Shares of Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $283.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.73 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Featured Articles

