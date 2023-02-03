Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 25,715 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $1,541,631.42.

On Friday, January 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,255 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,930,166.55.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,516 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,019,791.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $7,274,658.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $3,715,601.40.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,033,549.11.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

