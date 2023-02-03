Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) COO Sells 16,424 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $257.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

