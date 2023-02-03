Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 3,698 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %
NFLX opened at $366.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $429.26.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
