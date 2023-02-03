Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 3,698 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NFLX opened at $366.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $429.26.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.