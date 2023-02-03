Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 26th, Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
NYSE TMHC opened at $37.29 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
