Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $37.29 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.