Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 4,956 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60.

On Friday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $106.08.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

