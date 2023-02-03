Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 688,498 shares in the company, valued at $51,947,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XPEL opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

