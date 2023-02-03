Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.10

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $16.89. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 33,645 shares traded.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 862,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,622 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 67,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.