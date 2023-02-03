Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,767,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 214,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 198,308 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 187,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP opened at $22.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.