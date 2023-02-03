Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Position Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $101.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

