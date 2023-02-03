Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIM opened at $12.93 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

