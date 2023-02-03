iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.32

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 5582136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $12,818,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iQIYI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

