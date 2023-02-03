Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.38 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,906,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,380. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

