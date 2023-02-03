Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,511.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,567 shares of company stock worth $4,077,380 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

