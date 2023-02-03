iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stake Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,700,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

