iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

