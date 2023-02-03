iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IAT opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

