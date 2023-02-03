JMP Securities Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $4.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

